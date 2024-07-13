Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 213,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 364,123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.69 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

