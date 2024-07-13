Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.64

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 46917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $680.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at $14,248,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Limbach by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Limbach by 368.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

