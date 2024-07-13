Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $225.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.29.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

