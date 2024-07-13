Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 81,780 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 127.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Cadre accounts for about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cadre worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $1,930,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 234.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDRE traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $36.81. 276,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $39.81.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

