Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. JFrog makes up about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of JFrog worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,543,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,158,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,207 shares of company stock valued at $7,446,864. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $36.22. 793,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

