Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 1.0 %

SAIA stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,046. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.