Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.18% of Montrose Environmental Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MEG stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 316,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.