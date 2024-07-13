Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

RRR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. 545,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

