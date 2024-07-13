Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 294,780 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $78,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $57.18. 2,052,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,849. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

