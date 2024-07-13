Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

EPAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 256,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

