Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 262,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Arhaus by 147.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arhaus by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,009 shares during the period. FACT Capital LP increased its stake in Arhaus by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 310,566 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 657,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.17. 1,234,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

