Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 34,570 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Carvana by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,293,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at $261,293,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $2,103,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,449 shares in the company, valued at $104,203,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,173,946 shares of company stock worth $246,635,306. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Carvana Stock Up 4.9 %
NYSE CVNA traded up $6.31 on Friday, hitting $136.24. 6,886,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,235. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.