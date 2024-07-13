Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 32,080 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,080 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.09% of Camtek worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.56. 433,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.