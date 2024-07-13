Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 6,375 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. SPX Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPX Technologies worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPXC traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $153.46. The stock had a trading volume of 397,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,661. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.61 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

