Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 35.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Medpace by 88.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $8.01 on Friday, reaching $443.00. 267,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $444.87.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

