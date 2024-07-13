LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 117.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $397,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $5,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 24.5% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after buying an additional 148,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

