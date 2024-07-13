Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,536,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.73. 579,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,230. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.