LPF Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

LPF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of LPF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. 389,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,524. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

