LPF Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LPF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.2% of LPF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3,350.2% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 283,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,101,000 after buying an additional 274,815 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,488,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

