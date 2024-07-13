LSV Asset Management Acquires 207,510 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,510 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.78% of First BanCorp. worth $23,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at First BanCorp.
In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.
First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.4 %
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
First BanCorp. Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
