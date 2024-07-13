LSV Asset Management Acquires 85,100 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 675.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Autoliv worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 559,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

