LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.70% of Hanmi Financial worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 208,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 242,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

