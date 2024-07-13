LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,468 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.49% of BorgWarner worth $118,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

