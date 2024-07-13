LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,071 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after buying an additional 446,752 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 144,981 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. 2,318,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,024. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $42.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

