LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.49% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $21,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE:ETD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,963. The firm has a market cap of $731.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.28. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

