LSV Asset Management Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 137,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BFH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. 748,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,512. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

