LSV Asset Management Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 938.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,449 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.59% of PriceSmart worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in PriceSmart by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $2,420,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $44,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,282. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 267,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

