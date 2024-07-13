LSV Asset Management Has $16.74 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after buying an additional 947,196 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 1,924,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.84.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

