LSV Asset Management Has $65.49 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.27% of UGI worth $65,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in UGI by 316.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 136,058 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 227.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in UGI by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Profile



UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI

