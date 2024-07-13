LSV Asset Management Has $84.80 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $84,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $54,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,789 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $19,350,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,549.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 692,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $9,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

