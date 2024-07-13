LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.22% of PennantPark Investment worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 197,879 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 847,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,232. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $510.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.52.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

