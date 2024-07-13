LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $61,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

OHI stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

