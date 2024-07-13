LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,339 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.16% of H&R Block worth $79,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 112.3% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 98.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 124.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 500.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

