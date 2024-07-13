LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,256,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $72,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,664,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,832,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,004,098 shares in the company, valued at $706,260,844.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

