LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.75% of Stifel Financial worth $140,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SF opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

