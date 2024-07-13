LSV Asset Management Sells 20,300 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.02% of Brinker International worth $22,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.03.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

