LSV Asset Management Sells 2,100 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of Loews worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. Loews Co. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.