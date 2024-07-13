LSV Asset Management Sells 25,400 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 134.1% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 96.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.6% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.24. 692,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.09.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.