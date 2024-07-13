LSV Asset Management Sells 40,300 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.85% of National Fuel Gas worth $91,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after buying an additional 311,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

