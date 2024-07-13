LSV Asset Management Sells 5,550 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of Rush Enterprises worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $20,954,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 316,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 609,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 233,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,350. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.