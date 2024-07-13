LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.43% of Builders FirstSource worth $109,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

