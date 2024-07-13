Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$26.00. The company traded as high as C$23.08 and last traded at C$22.96, with a volume of 6844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.55.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.68.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753. Corporate insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

