Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 24,150,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,871,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,731,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 92,594 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 16.8% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 871,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 125,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1,052.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 205,942 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYEL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LYEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 498,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,501. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

