MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $16.74 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.
