Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:MEQ traded up C$1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$168.50. 4,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of C$130.00 and a 52-week high of C$194.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.55.
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$1.62. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. The business had revenue of C$61.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 7.1907783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
