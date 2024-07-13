Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:MEQ traded up C$1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$168.50. 4,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of C$130.00 and a 52-week high of C$194.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$1.62. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. The business had revenue of C$61.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 7.1907783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mainstreet Equity

About Mainstreet Equity

In related news, Director Ron Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$175.20 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.