Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.89

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.89 and traded as high as $17.20. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 537,794 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MANU

Manchester United Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 232,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 577.1% in the 1st quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 221,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.