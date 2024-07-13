Mark W. Webb Sells 1,352 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J.Jill Trading Up 2.0 %

JILL opened at $37.40 on Friday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $402.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. Analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 2,143.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, J.Jill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

