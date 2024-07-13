Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Cut by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,650. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.