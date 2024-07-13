Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Masco by 7.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.73. 2,278,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

