Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Up 5.3%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €1.20 ($1.30) and last traded at €1.20 ($1.30). Approximately 8,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.14 ($1.23).

Medigene Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

